Sheriff’s office: Man found trespassing at SpaceX facility

Zhaoning Jiang. Photo credit :Cameron County Sheriff's Office

A 42-year-old man is in custody after he was caught trespassing on SpaceX grounds and taking photos, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Zhaoning Jiang remains at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending his arraignment on a charge of criminal trespass, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jiang was arrested Thursday after deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the SpaceX Boca Chica facility and found him at the location taking photos.

Jiang informed deputies he was “taking pictures to show his friends later,” the release stated.

The release added that Jiang acknowledged to deputies he entered and remained on the property without authorization.