Sheriff’s office: San Benito woman in custody after assaulting disabled nephew

A 29-year-old San Benito woman is in custody after assaulting her nephew, who has disabilities, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail records show Ashley Lillyan Cuevas was booked into the Cameron County jail on Sunday on a charge of injury to a disabled person.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 3200 block of County Road 819 in San Benito Sunday at around 7:57 p.m.

Deputies made contact with a 20-year-old man with disabilities who said his aunt — identified as Cuevas — struck him on his face several times and placed him in a headlock.

The victim has bleeding injuries and scratch marks on his mouth and face, the release noted.

“Deputies corroborated this by observing injuries on the victim which were consistent with his account of the events,” the release stated. “Deputies were also able to obtain a statement from a witness who was present during the assault.”

A motive for the alleged assault was not provided by authorities.

Cuevas was placed in custody. As of Tuesday night, she remains jailed on a $20,000 bond.