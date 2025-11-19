Sheriff’s office seeking missing man last seen in Alamo

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Alphonse Luchiano Allegretti, 31, was last seen in Alamo, and may need medical assistance, the sheriff’s office said.

Allegretti was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a beige shirt and blue jeans.

According to the sheriff’s office, Allegretti is bald and has a beard, tattoos on both his arms, a scar on his nose, and has his last name tattooed across his back.

Those with any information on Allegretti’s location are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.