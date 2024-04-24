Sheriff's office: Suspect barricaded in Starr County home surrenders without incident

A man surrendered to authorities Wednesday following a two-hour standoff at a home near La Grulla, according to the Starr county Sheriff's Office.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say several law enforcement agencies surrounded the home in the Pete Solis Subdivision behind Circle 7 west of La Grulla Tuesday morning.

Authorities have yet to say what prompted the standoff.

The sheriff's office said the suspect surrounded to authorities without incident "after an extensive negotiation process." The unidentified individual is now undergoing a medical evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.