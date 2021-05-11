HCSO: Woman shot following domestic dispute in Weslaco

A woman is receiving medical attention after she was shot during a domestic dispute, according to a spokesman with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to a report of a woman who sustained a gunshot wound at the 1800 block of E. 27th Street Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

At about 3:44pm, HCSO received a call in reference to a female who sustained a gunshot wound in the 1800 BlK of 27th Street in Weslaco. The female is currently receiving medical treatment. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/xTL9yqhiYw — Hidalgo County SO (@HidalgoCountySO) May 11, 2021

The incident appears to stem from a domestic dispute and no one is currently in custody, a spokesman with the department said.

"The female is currently receiving medical treatment. the investigation is ongoing," the department said in a social media post.

The sheriff's office is investigating the case with assistance from the Weslaco Police Department and the Hidalgo County Constable Precinct 1.

Editor's note: this story has been updated throughout.