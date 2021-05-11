x

HCSO: Woman shot following domestic dispute in Weslaco

2 hours 52 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, May 11 2021 May 11, 2021 May 11, 2021 3:25 PM May 11, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

A woman is receiving medical attention after she was shot during a domestic dispute, according to a spokesman with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to a report of a woman who sustained a gunshot wound at the 1800 block of E. 27th Street Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident appears to stem from a domestic dispute and no one is currently in custody, a spokesman with the department said.

"The female is currently receiving medical treatment. the investigation is ongoing," the department said in a social media post.

The sheriff's office is investigating the case with assistance from the Weslaco Police Department and the Hidalgo County Constable Precinct 1. 

Editor's note: this story has been updated throughout.

Report a Typo

