Silver Alert Canceled for Missing San Benito Woman

UPDATE (11/14): A regional Silver Alert was discontinued Wednesday afternoon for a missing woman.

The San Benito Police Department says the state operations center canceled the alert but clarified that Marta Moreno has not been located.

---

SAN BENITO – Authorities are asking the public’s help to locate a missing San Benito woman.

The San Benito Police Department requested a regional Silver Alert be activated for Marta Elva Moreno who they say is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

The 60-year-old is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Moreno was last seen Wednesday morning driving a white 2017 Honda Fit on the 400 block of Mockingbird Street. The vehicle’s license plate is JYG-9900.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call police at 956-361-3880.