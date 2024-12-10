Smart Living: Apps that make holiday shopping easy
Christmas Day is just over two weeks away, and time is running out to get your holiday shopping done.
According to new research, close to 25 percent of people say they're stressed about holiday shopping.
For many people, the month of December is the most expensive time of the year. Whether shopping in stores or browsing online, holiday shopping can quickly break the budget.
Fortunately, there are several apps to help shoppers save. They include Paypal Honey and Capital One Shopping.
Both offer similar money saving features such as automatic coupons applied to items in an online cart, price drop alerts and comparison pricing for products on Amazon. Both sites are free to use. Paypal Honey says its users save an average of $126 a year.
Other apps, like Shop Savvy, allow shoppers to scan a bar code to compare and track prices to find the best deal.
Forget clipping coupons, the Coupons App, Coupon Cabin, and RetailMeNot bring savings and promo codes right to smartphones.
With Ibotta, shoppers can earn cash back at thousands of stores. The company says the average user saves $10 to $20 a month, but some save up to hundreds.
One more way to get rewarded for your holiday shopping, at Shopkick you can earn kicks, loyalty points, by scanning barcodes in-store, shopping online at over 80 partner retailers or even just browsing content in the shopkick app.
More News
News Video
-
City of Weslaco to host holiday parade on Saturday
-
Tim's Coats raises nearly $30K as deadline approaches
-
Woman arrested for possessing narcotics inside the Cameron County Courthouse
-
San Benito CISD investigating 'traffic incident' involving school bus
-
TXDOT prepares Valley roads ahead of cold weather
Sports Video
-
Girls flag football making championship-level strides in RGV
-
UTRGV starts conference play 1-0 with win over Stephen F. Austin
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Abilene Christian in final non-conference game
-
RGV Vipers deliver gifts while visiting patients at DHR Health and Driscoll
-
St. Joseph Academy star OL Diego De La Cruz officially commits to...