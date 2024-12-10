Smart Living: Apps that make holiday shopping easy

Christmas Day is just over two weeks away, and time is running out to get your holiday shopping done.

According to new research, close to 25 percent of people say they're stressed about holiday shopping.

For many people, the month of December is the most expensive time of the year. Whether shopping in stores or browsing online, holiday shopping can quickly break the budget.

Fortunately, there are several apps to help shoppers save. They include Paypal Honey and Capital One Shopping.

Both offer similar money saving features such as automatic coupons applied to items in an online cart, price drop alerts and comparison pricing for products on Amazon. Both sites are free to use. Paypal Honey says its users save an average of $126 a year.

Other apps, like Shop Savvy, allow shoppers to scan a bar code to compare and track prices to find the best deal.

Forget clipping coupons, the Coupons App, Coupon Cabin, and RetailMeNot bring savings and promo codes right to smartphones.

With Ibotta, shoppers can earn cash back at thousands of stores. The company says the average user saves $10 to $20 a month, but some save up to hundreds.

One more way to get rewarded for your holiday shopping, at Shopkick you can earn kicks, loyalty points, by scanning barcodes in-store, shopping online at over 80 partner retailers or even just browsing content in the shopkick app.