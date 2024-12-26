Smart Living: Prepping healthy snacks

Twenty-three percent of our daily calories come from snacks.

While snacking can be an easy way to relieve your hunger, it isn't always healthy.

When you're in the middle of your workday and lunch isn't for a few hours, you'd usually grab some chips to snack on.

But while chips are delicious, you'll probably find yourself hungry again quickly.

"If you eat a high concentrated sweet and think that's a good snack, before you know it, you're hungry again," Hebni Nutrition Consultants Director of Agency Operations Roniece Weaver said.

Weaver recommends that all snacks have a protein and items high in vitamins A, C and D.

"You certainly want to include a protein, you certainly want a carbohydrate, and the carbohydrate can be your fruit, it can be dried fruit, but you want to make sure it's not a concentrated sweet," Weaver said.

And how can you make sure you're snacking healthily? By preparing beforehand.

"You are putting the time and the effort to make sure you're conscientious about what's going on your plate," Weaver said.

One quick snack you can prep in advance?

Try making protein balls out of two tablespoons of a nut butter of your choice, one tablespoon of agave syrup, one and a half tablespoons of cocoa powder and some coconut to coat with.

You can also have yogurt with granola or an apple with a handful of nuts.

"If you cup your hand, that's a single serving. If it falls out of your hand, that's not yours," Weaver said.

If you don't have time to make snack boxes, some food companies, do it for you.

Hungryroot.com, thrivemarket.com and daily harvest will send you healthy, already made snacks.