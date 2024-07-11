Smart Living: The dangers of vaping

More and more teens are vaping.

New data shows about one in five high school students admit to vaping. Officials with the CDC say those vapes contain dangerous toxins.

Is vaping really safer than smoking a cigarette? Davey Bauer thought so.

"It seemed like a better alternative, and I was probably around 25, 26 years old, and it felt better, healthier. So, I just kind of stuck with it, and it is honestly more addictive than cigarettes, probably," Bauer said.

Bauer was like most young people, but flavored vapes contain as much nicotine as two packs of cigarettes.

A study shows that for every pack of cigarettes, 22 to 36 milligrams of nicotine will be inhaled and the CDC reports nicotine has been linked to at least 12 different cancers.

Studies show vaping can also hinder brain development, and have a long-lasting effect on teens, impacting attention, learning, mood and impulse control.

Vapes also produce other dangerous chemicals including acetaldehyde, acrolein and formaldehyde. These aldehydes can cause lung as well as cardiovascular disease.

Even though Bauer switched, he ended up needing a double lung transplant. He hopes others would lay down their vapes so they won't go through what he did.

"Quit. Listen to your body, and it's not good for you," Bauer said.

The American Heart Association says if you plan on dropping the vape, set up a quit day, choose a method and stick to it, and experts say it doesn't have to be all or nothing.

At first, try cutting down the number of times you vape during the day, then cut out two to three days a week; continue to increase those numbers

Also, talk with your health professional and see if you need medicine or anything else to quit for good.