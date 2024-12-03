Smart Living: Things to know when planning your holiday trip

If you're getting ready to do some traveling ahead of Christmas, there are things you should know before you take off.

Anyone who's been through an airport this year, are not alone.

Nerdwallet reports that the number of passengers has already reached an all-time high, and that's not even counting the upcoming holiday travel season.

Whether it's to visit grandma and grandpa, or just to get away, millions of Americans are planning to fly this holiday season.

Nerdwallet says the day before Thanksgiving can be a madhouse, and the Sunday after Thanksgiving is the most crowded day of the year to fly.

Meanwhile, the least traveled day is Thanksgiving Day and also the day after, Black Friday.

If you're planning to travel on the holiday itself, one travel trick is to book the first flight out of the day to reduce your odds of a flight delay, and an extra perk, you may even make it to dinner on time.

Even though the holidays are fast approaching, it's not too late to book your holiday getaway.

You can check out Google Flights to find out the cheapest time to book. The Google Explore Map is a great way to check out the best prices to different destinations.

For instance, in December, from New York to Los Angeles, you can get there for $128, and you can sign up for price tracking alerts on Google or on Hopper.

Remember, after you book, keep looking for price drops. You probably won't get your cash back, but you could get a flight credit to use in the future, with ways to get you to your holiday dinner on time

If you're a travel deal hunter, the beginning of December is the time to buy.

Experts say Cyber Monday, December 2, and Travel Tuesday, December 3, will be the days to get incredible deals, including last-minute options for New Year's travel.