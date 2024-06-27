Smart Living: U.S. consumers feeling impact of drug shortages
Filling certain prescriptions is an ongoing battle for doctors and patients in the U.S.
According to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, there are currently more than 250 medications on the nation's drug shortage list. The organization says 2023 marked the worst year for shortages in about a decade.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says shortages are often linked to manufacturing and quality problems, delays, and discontinuations.
Among the drugs on the list, Adderall — which is used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy; lidocaine, a local anesthetic agent used to numb the skin and treat pain; and amoxicillin, which treats bacterial infections and is often prescribed to kids.
Experts say drug shortages also mean higher prices.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there is a 16.6% increase in the price of drugs involved in a shortage. In some cases, alternative drugs were priced at least three times higher.
Health experts say you should check the national drug shortage list for your medication and possible alternatives. Don't wait until your prescription is almost gone to refill it, and check other pharmacies for availability.
If you can't find the generic version, look for coupons or programs that offer payment help.
Some patients have reported that they receive additional help to reduce some prescription costs from $100 to $10. That help is not available if you are already on medicare.
Watch the video above for the full story.
