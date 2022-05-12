Social media used to connect to small businesses with customers
For small businesses, competing with larger stores can be a challenge, but social media has leveled the playing field.
There are several apps that Valley business owners are using to ensure they are answering questions, making updates, and inviting customers to see what they're doing behind the scenes.
One local business owner says this is the key to their success.
"It's a great tool to help us stay connected to the various customer touchpoints," said Veronica Martinez. "For instance, we just had a wellness event this past weekend and of course, we communicated that through social media."

