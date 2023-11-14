Son of Alamo murder victim speaks out

A son is still struggling to come to terms with the loss of his mom, two weeks after her death.

Brittany Ireland, 38, was found dead inside her mobile home in Alamo and one man is now charged in connection to her death.

"I still don't believe it, I am still waiting for somebody to come and wake me up," Christian Castro said. "It's just going to be so hard without her. It doesn't even feel real."

Castro lives in Houston, and he says his mom had been living with 41-year-old Christopher Lee Soto for more than seven years.

"It makes me so mad and so heartbroken because she didn't want to be out there alone anymore with him," Castro said.

Castro and his seven siblings were separated from their mom after a CPS case, but he says she was always there for them.

The last time Castro saw his mom was four months ago. He says her smile is stuck in his memory.

"She always had the biggest smile so happy, just a woman filled with so much joy and love," Castro said.

Castro says he wishes he could have been by his mom's side.

Soto is currently sitting in jail waiting for trial.

