South Padre Island animal shelter announces expansion project

For over a decade, Friends of Animal Rescue has been taking in pets from South Padre Island.

The space on Padre Boulevard is small and overcrowded, and they’re hoping to get a new building to better serve the community.

The makeshift animal shelter takes in about 800 animals a year.

“It's stressful. We have dogs on one side, cats on the other, but no sound barrier,” Friends of Animal Rescue President Jackie Conrad said. "It becomes an environment that really isn't comfortable for them."

The shelter has been fundraising for the last three years to build the new shelter next door. Conrad says the new space will be four stories tall.

“We will have boarding and daycare, and grooming open to the public on the second floor. On the third floor — and probably the most important element of this — is our animal care hospital and vet area, and we will have a full floor devoted to 24-hour animal care,” Conrad said.

The project is expected to be around $4.5 million. The non-profit received a grant to help cut down costs, but they still need around $2 million.

On Wednesday, Friends of Animal Rescue will hold a fundraiser at Laguna Bob to help raise funds.

The nonprofit hopes to break ground on the project in November 2024.

