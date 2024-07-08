South Padre Island beaches remain in high rip current risk

Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Houston as a category one hurricane.

Though the Rio Grande Valley dodged the severe weather, there is still a high rip current risk for beaches in Cameron County.

The waves on the coast are still stronger than usual. Data from the National Weather Service shows a high rip current risk is still in effect until Tuesday.

The Cameron County Beach Patrol says people need to stay out of the water, but if you do get stuck in a rip current, you should never swim against it.

"You should never swim directly back to the shore, because you will still be in the rip tide, and you won't get too far," Cameron County Beach Patrol Captain Jesse Trevino. "You should float and let the rip tide take you out until it no longer has your grip on you."

The best thing to do is swim parallel along the shore line to get out of a rip current.