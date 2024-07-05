South Padre Island businesses say they're being impacted by Hurricane Beryl's approach

Grapevine Cafe on South Padre Island drew in a nice crowd during the Fourth of July holiday on Thursday.

However, Grapevine Cafe General Manager Rafeal Asbeuri said the crowd was slightly smaller than usual.

“It’s been a small decline, about five or six percent, not too much,” Asbeuri said.

Asbeuri said he isn't sure if the decrease in business is because of the looming threat from Hurricane Beryl, or other factors.

“They're like, ‘oh no, I’m not going to Texas right now. It's extremely hot,’ so I’m guessing that's what it is,” Asbeuri said. “It could also be the economy, things are very expensive, so it could be a combination of so many things.”

The summer is typically a busy season for the island. But with hurricane season expected to be more active than normal this year, businesses are anticipating a drop-off.

“The island is a seasonal place, so obviously right now is our highest sales, so having all these storms is going to affect our numbers,” Asbeuri said.

Lisa Graves, the operations manager at Captain Murphy's Isla Tours, says there have been several tour cancellations.

