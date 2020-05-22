South Padre Island police stepping up patrols for Memorial Day weekend

The Texas governor reminded residents restaurants, beaches and bars are all open for Memorial Day weekend.

At South Padre Island, businesses say they’re ready, but so is law enforcement. Officials are also reminding the public to not forget about hygiene.

South Padre Island police Chief Claudine O'Carroll says Memorial Day weekend usually is the kick off to the summer season. She says there will be an increase in patrols and in officers on the beaches.

Carroll reminds the public Cameron County has the largest number of coronavirus cases in the Rio Grande Valley and wants people to distance themselves from other groups.

Watch the video above for the full story.