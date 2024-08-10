South Padre Island ranked among the five best fishing spots in Texas
South Padre Island ranked among the five best fishing spots in Texas
South Padre Island was ranked fourth in a list of the five best fishing spots in Texas.
The recreational fishing website Fishing Booker cited SPI’s “warmer waters” for creating a haven for red fish, speckled trout and tarpon fishing.
“South Padre’s high ranking is largely due to its strong customer satisfaction, affordability, and the variety of fishing experiences it offers,” Fishing Booker spokesperson Vanja Polovina said.
More information is available on Fishing Booker’s website.
More News
News Video
-
Sheriff’s office: Harlingen man confesses to having narcotics and a handgun following...
-
South Padre Island ranked among the five best fishing spots in Texas
-
Mercedes ISD starting the school year with new security enhancements
-
Consolidated campuses at Brownsville ISD prepare for first day of school
-
Abbott instructs Texas hospitals to collect data on immigration status of patients