South Padre Island ranked among the five best fishing spots in Texas

South Padre Island was ranked fourth in a list of the five best fishing spots in Texas.

The recreational fishing website Fishing Booker cited SPI’s “warmer waters” for creating a haven for red fish, speckled trout and tarpon fishing.

“South Padre’s high ranking is largely due to its strong customer satisfaction, affordability, and the variety of fishing experiences it offers,” Fishing Booker spokesperson Vanja Polovina said.

More information is available on Fishing Booker’s website.