South Texas College female student aspiring to become a welder

A welding student at South Texas College is paving the way for the future of female welders.

"I really want to be a welder, and I'm doing everything that I can," Luz Lopez said.

That's the determination Lopez has for her new dream career.

Originally, Lopez studied to be a teacher, a career that seemed more acceptable for women. She knew deep down that she wanted to be a welder, even if it was hard.

"Well, at first I was kind of scared, but now I got more confidence and I don't feel any different from the men," Lopez said.

With Lopez's newfound confidence, she is able to perfect her craft and show others that anything is possible.

"Once I get in my spot, I forget about everything, I just concentrate and do my best," Lopez said.

Lopez is not only paving the way for women welders, being the only women in her class, but she is also a full-time mom and says her four-year-old daughter is just another reason to be motivated.

Mid-Valley Welding Instructor Darrell Mobley says he's not surprised by Lopez's commitment. He's seen women excel in welding before and knows Lopez will succeed.

"They're so dedicated and they many to prove to men that they're just as good, if not better, than them," Mobley said.

Once Lopez finishes her welding course, she hopes to gain experience out in the field, then return and inspire other women to try an out of the norm career.