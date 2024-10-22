South Texas Health System hosting Children's Fall Festival
The South Texas Health System Children’s hospital in Edinburg is inviting the community to celebrate Halloween with them.
STHS is set to hold their children’s Fall Festival on Friday, Oct. 25, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the parking lot of their children’s hospital, located at 1102 W. Trenton Road.
The first 500 children who arrive and register at the main entrance to the festival will receive a free box of popcorn and a collector’s STHS Children’s t-shirt.
More information is available online.
Watch the video above for the full story.
-
