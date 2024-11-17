South Texas ISD celebrates 60th anniversary

South Texas ISD celebrated its legacy on Saturday to mark its 60th anniversary.

Teachers at the magnet school have taught students in Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties.

"It's just beautiful to address the needs of the students… and the beauty of it is that they know what we offer and they know where to go, and they know where to apply,” South Texas ISD Board President Henry LeVriere said.

The district teaches middle and high school students with a specialized curriculum in medical, health and science, among other fields.

The celebration was held at the district's new administration building. LeVriere says the community is welcome to rent out a space in their new building too.

Local leaders emphasized that the celebration represents so much more for the community.

“This district has had a positive impact on our community and our region from very humble beginnings, to the success story that it is now,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said.

