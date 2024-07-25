Southwest Airlines at Harlingen International Airport adjusts to new assigned seating change

Southwest Airlines will soon offer assigned seating for the first time.

The airline says they made the move after research showed that's what customers wanted.

Hundreds of people fly Southwest on a daily basis at the Harlingen International Airport. The director of air services says they have at least six to eight flights a day with Southwest.

According to a statement on Southwest's website, the airline says it conducted a study to ask people on their thoughts on switching over to assigned seating.

Southwest says the research showed over 80 percent of their customers preferred assigned seating.

The airline has had the open seating model for the past 50 years, and Southwest expects the change to broaden its appeal.

On Thursday, the company reported a 51 percent drop in profit for this quarter. There have been no details on when they'll start offering that assigned seating.

