SpaceX debris from Boca Chica launch expected to become new marine habitat

The debris from last week’s SpaceX test flight explosion will end up becoming a new fish habitat.

That’s according to a marine biologist, who said the debris from the flight — which scattered down on the Gulf of Mexico — may reach the ocean floor.

“We are discovering that any type of debris on the seafloor has the potential to change the biological community around it, extending for kilometers out from that particular structure,” Dr. Leila Hamdan with the University of Southern Mississippi said.

The debris was the result of the SpaceX Starship booster self-destructing after it launched from the Boca Chica facility.

The Brownsville National Weather Service said the debris landed outside their 145-mile range.

The U.S. Coast Guard said SpaceX is handling debris recovery.

