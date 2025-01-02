SpaceX seeks public input regarding potentially launching 25 times a year in Boca Chica

SpaceX is asking the FAA for approval to launch their super heavy starship up to 25 times a year.

Last year, they held four launches from Boca Chica, each one a milestone for SpaceX. Their goal is building a rocket powerful enough to get to Mars and back.

Several public meetings are set for next Tuesday at Texas Southmost College. The meetings will allow public input to address any concerns they have with these launches.

Other public meetings will also be held throughout the month.