Spectators react to second SpaceX test flight
A crowd of people gathered at Isla Blanca Park early Saturday morning to view the test flights of SpaceX’s mega rocket Starship.
Though the spacecraft ended up exploding minutes into the launch in what the Federal Aviation Administration referred to as a “mishap,” spectators at the beach reacted with excitement at what they witnessed.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen firefighters raising funds for Muscular Dystrophy Association
-
New Hidalgo County Precinct 4 office holds grand opening
-
Suspected ring leader in Brownsville auto theft ring identified
-
Portrait of slain San Benito police officer unveiled in district court
-
STC to launch nursing apprenticeship program next year