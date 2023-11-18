x

Spectators react to second SpaceX test flight

By: Lily Celeste

A crowd of people gathered at Isla Blanca Park early Saturday morning to view the test flights of SpaceX’s mega rocket Starship.

Though the spacecraft ended up exploding minutes into the launch in what the Federal Aviation Administration referred to as a “mishap,” spectators at the beach reacted with excitement at what they witnessed.

