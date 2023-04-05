SPI officials preparing for potential landfall of massive seaweed cluster

A massive floating blob of seaweed has already reached parts of Florida and Mexico, and it could soon wash up at South Padre Island.

As the waves keep crashing at SPI, it’s just a matter of time before the continent-sized mass of seaweed called sargassum floats this way.

UTRGV professor Hudson Deyoe said that seaweed lives on the water, absorbing the sun and getting bigger.

“Water warms up, it begins to grow more,” Deyoe said. “As it's getting closer, it's getting bigger at the same time."

A model map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the entire Gulf Coast is set to get some of the sargassum.

“That current, it brings it naturally our direction,” Deyoe explained. “That current flow is pretty consistent, so if it gets in the Gulf of Mexico, we will see it at some point."

SPI says it's ready to clean up what washes up. Officials said city crews will remove sargassum when accumulations are high.

The city added it can use that sargassum as a foundation for the dunes by pitting sand on top of it. That works as a root system where the vegetation can grow on top of it.

The city says its methods will be sustainable. There are no major health concerns, bu the sargassum will smell like dead fish.

Those with respiratory issues like asthma could have irritated eyes and throats from it.

While it may cause problems when it washes up in mass in some places, sargassum does grow and benefit life out in the open ocean, providing shelter, an oasis what's otherwise a desert of life.

City crews will try to leave the seaweed to dry before raking it.

