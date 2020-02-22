Sports Minute: Achiuwa's free throw gives Memphis win over No. 22 Houston

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Precious Achiuwa scored 10 points, including the go-ahead free throw with 28.2 seconds left, and Memphis beat No. 22 Houston 60-59. Malcolm Dandridge scored 12 points and Lester Quinones and Tyler Harris had 10 points apiece as Memphis won its second straight. Caleb Mills led Houston with 21 points and Marcus Sasser added 18 points for the Cougars. Mills' jumper with 4 seconds left was off the mark, preserving the Memphis win. Houston missed its last four shots.

