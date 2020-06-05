Sports Minute: AP Exclusive: MLB plan saves big-spending teams $100M each

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - An analysis by The Associated Press shows the huge amount of money Major League Baseball and its players are fighting over to start the coronavirus-delayed season. The New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers would each save more than $100 million as part of management’s proposal than they would under the players' plan. Set to earn $36 million each, Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole would get $25.3 million under the union’s plan and $5.6 million under the team’s proposal. A rookie at the minimum would get $396,537 from the union plan and $256,706 from the MLB proposal.

