Sports Minute: Astros ace Verlander resumes throwing after groin surgery

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has resumed throwing as he recovers from March groin surgery. Houston manager Dusty Baker says Verlander, who had surgery on March 17, is “doing great” and is throwing as he continues his rehabilitation. Now that the start of the season has been delayed because of the new coronavirus, it makes it much more likely that Verlander will be ready when the season begins. Baker said he isn’t worried about when the season will begin because he doesn’t fret about things that are out of his control.

