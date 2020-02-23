Sports Minute: Astros stars sit again, Nats hoist World Series trophy

By BY CHUCK KING

Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Alex Bregman and some of the bigger names on the Houston Astros are about to hear how fans really feel about what happened. There was no hooting or hollering at Houston's most prominent sign stealers Sunday. Because for the second straight day, the primary offenders were out of the lineup as the Astros played Washington at the spring training park the teams share. José Altuve, Carlos Correa and Bregman are expected to make their exhibition debuts on Monday when Houston travels to play Detroit in Lakeland, Florida.

