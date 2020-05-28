Sports Minute: "Athlete A" gymnast Nichols, OU QB Hurts Big 12 top athletes

IRVING, Texas (AP) - Two-time NCAA all-around champion gymnast Maggie Nichols and Heisman Trophy runner-up Jalen Hurts are the Big 12 Athletes of the Year. That gives Oklahoma a sweep of the conference’s top individual awards for the third time in five years. It was the second time for Nichols to be honored as the Big 12's top female athlete. Nichols also became “Athlete A” when she dropped her anonymity in 2018 to help others who were abused by former U.S. team doctor Larry Nassar speak up. Nichols competed at the elite level for USA gymnastics before arriving at Oklahoma in the fall of 2016 and winning 11 NCAA trophies.

