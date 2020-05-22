Sports Minute: Best seats at the track: Race viewing from comfort of condo

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writers

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Not all NASCAR fans will be locked out of NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday. Due to a logistical quirk in the facilities, those who live in the condominiums at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be allowed to watch the race from inside their residence. Each condo owner gets five tickets and three parking passes, though there are some restrictions. Charlotte, Atlanta and Texas are among the speedways that have condos where people actually live at the track and will be allowed to see the races. NASCAR has otherwise resumed its season without fans in attendance.

