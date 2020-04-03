Sports Minute: Federal judge tosses fan lawsuit vs. MLB, Astros, Red Sox
By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by fantasy sports contestants who claimed they were damaged by sign stealing in Major League Baseball. Five men had sued MLB, MLB Advanced Media, the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox in federal court in Manhattan, claiming fraud, violation of consumer-protection laws, negligence, unjust enrichment and deceptive trade practices by teams that violated MLB’s rules against the use of electronics to steal catchers’ signs. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff wrote there were no valid legal claims.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
UTRGV launch new website for coronavirus screenings for test sites
-
Authorities see spike in domestic violence reports under Hidalgo County emergency order
-
Brownsville ISD to discontinue meal pickups, packets to be mailed to students
-
Faith group sets up hotline to help people isolated during stay-at-home order
-
Gladys Porter Zoo shifts to virtual visits for community