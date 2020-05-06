Sports Minute: Four MLS teams allow individual workouts, more to follow
By TIM BOOTH and ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writers
Four Major League Soccer teams have taken the first small step toward returning to play by allowing players to use team training fields for individual workouts. Sporting Kansas City, Atlanta United, Orlando City and Inter Miami had players in on the first day they were allowed by the league. Nashville, LAFC, Real Salt Lake and Houston are among the league’s 26 teams that plan to start Thursday, with more lined up next week.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
