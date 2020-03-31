Sports Minute: Gillispie back in Division I close to home at Tarleton State
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Billy Gillispie is transitioning back to Division I basketball close to home. The former Kentucky, Texas A&M and Texas Tech coach is the new coach at Tarleton State, a school in Texas moving up from Division II. His introduction Tuesday came eight years after his last Division I job and two years after his kidney transplant. Gillispie had been coach the past five years at Ranger College, a junior college about 40 miles from Tarleton State. The 60-year-old West Texas native says he's had other opportunities to get back in Division I basketball but calls Tarleton the right one for him.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
