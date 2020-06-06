Sports Minute: Hot start for IndyCar season at Texas that is usual midpoint

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - IndyCar drivers are finally back on the track for what usually would be the midpoint of their season. The open-wheel series has started an all-in-one-day event at Texas Motor Speedway to open the season nearly three months later than expected because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour practice session will be followed by qualifying and the 200-lap race on the 1 1/2-mile oval. The heat index was around 100 degrees when practice started. The massive grandstands can hold more than 100,000 fans. But the were empty since no spectators are allowed. Texas was supposed to be the ninth of 17 races on the schedule.

