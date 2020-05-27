Sports Minute: Houston's White out for year after injuring knee in workout

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston forward Fabian White Jr. will have knee surgery this week and miss this season after injuring himself in a workout. White was working out on his own this week when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees, an injury a spokesman for the school said was confirmed by an MRI on Tuesday.White was one of two players on the team to start all 31 games last season, and he averaged 9.3 points and 5.5 rebounds. White will redshirt this season and have one year of eligibility remaining to play in the 2021-22 season.

