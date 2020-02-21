Sports Minute: Reddick says he, teammates have received death threats
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Houston outfielder Josh Reddick says he and other players have received death threats in the wake of the team's sign-stealing scandal. Reddick told reporters in Florida that he received threats on social media and people have commented on pictures of his infant twins, saying they hope they get cancer. He said teammates have received threatening messages and he thinks it will be scary for his wife and children to join him on the road this season. Union head Tony Clark met with the Astros and said safety had become an issue for some of his members.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Government Investigating Drug Trafficking Organization in Starr County
-
12-year-old boy remains hospitalized after deadly crash in WIllacy Co.
-
Security preparations underway ahead of Spring Break at SPI
-
Special Report Census surveys to be mailed in March
-
Valley firefighter honored after assignment in Australia