Sports Minute: Solo on list of eligible players for 2020 Hall of Fame

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Former U.S. national team goalkeeper Hope Solo is among the first-time eligible players on the ballot for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Solo, dismissed from the team following the 2016 Olympics, joins fellow national team members Brad Davis, Whitney Engen, Herculez Gómez and Clarence Goodson among 14 players first-time eligible players on the 42-person ballot. Solo made 202 appearances with the national team with 153 wins and an international-record 102 shutouts. Her contract was not renewed with the national team after the Brazil Games, when she called the Swedish team “cowards” for taking a defensive stance.

