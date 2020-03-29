Sports Minute: Texas A&M's Carter declares for WNBA draft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter says she will forego her final year of eligibility and declare for the WNBA draft. Carter averaged 21.3 points this past season for the Aggies and scored 1,983 points in her three years at the school. The second-team All-American had a 37-point effort against Tennessee this season _ the most points scored by a Texas A&M player in an SEC game in program history. The WNBA announced Thursday that it's draft will be virtual this year on April 17.

