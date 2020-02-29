Sports Minute: Walker, Makurat lead No. 6 UConn to 92-40 win over Houston

HOUSTON (AP) - Megan Walker had 21 points and nine rebounds, Anna Makurat added 16 points and No. 6 UConn beat Houston 92-40 on Saturday. Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 14 points and nine rebounds, Crystal Dangerfield chipped in 10 points and seven assists and Christyn Williams had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (25-3, 15-0 American). UConn shot 56%, including hitting on 10 of 26 on 3-pointers. Ratyana Hill had 11 points, and Dymond Gladney had nine points for Houston (12-17, 5-10), which lost its sixth straight. The Cougars shot 24%.

