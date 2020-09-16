St. Joseph Academy Hits Practice Field
BROWNSVILLE - The Bloodhounds from Saint Joseph Academy got good news from the Diocese of Brownsville on Monday as they were given the go-ahead to return to practice for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the blessing of Bishop Flores and Cameron County, the Bloodhounds were quick to hit the field as they held their first practice on Monday night on the SJA campus.
