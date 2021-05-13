STAAR testing concerns after 2020 academic challenges

With Valley students gearing up to take the STAAR test this week, educators in one local school district are asking if testing should’ve been paused this year due to the 2020 academic challenges.

"I believe it should have been paused,” Valley View South Elementary Counselor Amanda Cisneros said. “Because there [are] so many factors going on and every student has different situations."

Cisneros said she's seen a spike in students with distress, concerns and academic struggles all correlated to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The STAAR tests gives school the data on where they stand, and must be done on campus following all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Guidelines for testing this year were different. If testing scores were low, for example, it does not stop students from passing to the next level.

Although opinions are divided, even local leaders took the time to send words of encouragement to all those testing.

Valley View South Elementary encourages all parents who may be concerned about their children's learning or resources to get in touch with a counselor or principal to work on a unique plan to help their kids excel.