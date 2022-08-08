Stage 2 water restrictions in effect for city of La Joya

The city of La Joya has implemented stage 2 water restrictions.

Residents are only allowed to water twice a week.

Even numbered addresses will water on Sundays and Thursdays and odd numbered addresses will water on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Residents are only allowed to water on those days between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m.

The city says there could be some fines if rules are not followed.