Starr County brush fire sparked by trash burning, officials say

One person was cited in connection to a fire that burned more than 1,000 acres in Starr County on Friday.

The blaze started due to someone burning trash near the La Paloma subdivision on a day when weather conditions created the perfect storm for a fire, according to La Casita Volunteer Fire Department Chief Armando Acevedo.

While no injuries were reported in the fire that burned through 1,086 acres, one group in the Valley was ready to help, just in case.

"There [are] usually four to five [fires] a week, so our volunteers are ready, [to] get up in the middle of the night, whenever, and go out and help," Executive Director of the American Red Cross South Texas Chapter Dr. David Luna said. "Typically, we're called out when [there are] big grass fires, and we do cantining, which is help provide snacks and water to the emergency responders."

The organization steps in to help families and those affected by fires, providing victims with clothes, medicines, and other necessities.