Starr County commissioner arrested for assaulting girlfriend and daughter, according to report

Starr County Precinct 1 Commissioner Jose Francisco "Kiko" Perez was arrested on June 25 for assaulting his girlfriend, Roxana Garza, and her daughter, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, Perez pulled Garza's hair and pushed her, causing her to fall and hit a table that resulted in a laceration behind her left ear.

The complaint said the incident occurred on June 1 when Escobares police officers responded to a domestic disturbance in Roma. The Escobares Police Department was referred to the case by the Starr County Sheriff's Office.

Responding officers made contact with Garza, who said Perez had assaulted her and her daughter.

Later that afternoon, Perez arrived at the Escobares Police Department about the incident where he admitted to grabbing Garza by the hair when he "tried to put her to go inside" the residence, according to the report.

Officers also interviewed Garza, who said she was across the street from her home, drinking with her sister-in-law. She said she saw Perez park at her residence and went over to see what he wanted, according to the complaint.

The report said they both began arguing when Perez got physical and at one point, he pushed Garza, causing her to fall by the porch area.

According to the complaint, Garza thought the altercation was over and they both began walking away when she felt Garza pull her and drag her into her home.

Surveillance footage showed Perez was walking away from Garza, then turned around and began walking towards her at a face pace. Footage showed Perez grabbing Garza by the hair and pulling her into the residence, and Garza appeared to be trying to pull away.

According to the complaint, Garza remembers being thrown and hitting herself on a brown table in the living room, causing the laceration behind her ear.

Garza "blacked out for a moment" and when she came to, she saw Perez holding her daughter back by the neck and hoodie.

Garza said she told her daughter to go to the neighbor's house and call the police, but Perez wouldn't let her daughter go, according to the complaint.

The complaint said Garza scratched and punched Perez in the face to let her daughter go. Once she was free, she ran to the neighbor's and called 911.

Officers spoke to the daughter, who said she saw Perez grab her mother by the hair and force her into the residence. She also witnessed Perez pushing her mom, causing her to fall and hit the table, according to the complaint.

Perez was arrested for assault, causing bodily injury.