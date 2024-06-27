Starr County commissioner absent from meeting following arrest
A Starr County commissioner who was arrested on assault charges was absent from Thursday’s commissioners court meeting.
Starr County Precinct 1 Commissioner Jose Francisco "Kiko" Perez was arrested on Tuesday on charges of assault, unlawful restraint, unlawful restraint of a child and interference with a 911 call.
READ MORE: DA: Starr County commissioner arrested on assault charges
Despite his absence, a quorum for the Thursday meeting was met as county commissioners approved a yearly audit.
Perez was released on a $12,500 bond shortly after his arrest.
