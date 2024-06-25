x

DA: Starr County commissioner arrested on assault charges

Tuesday, June 25 2024

A Starr County commissioner was arrested on Tuesday at the Falcon Port of Entry, Starr County District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez confirmed to Channel 5 News.

Starr County Precinct 1 Commissioner Jose Francisco "Kiko" Perez was arrested on charges of assault, unlawful restraint, unlawful restraint of a child and interference with a 911 call, Ramirez said.

Perez was arraigned at the Starr County Jail and was released on a $12,500 bond.

Channel 5 News spoke with Perez, who said the accusations are "false" and referred all questions to his attorney.

