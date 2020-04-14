Starr County officials to prove accuracy of rapid tests

RIO GRANDE CITY – The first batch of rapid tests arrived in Starr County.

The tests do not require a nose swab. Instead, they work similar to finger prick testing many people with diabetes use to monitor sugar levels.

The rapid test produces quicker results in 15 minutes.

First, the administrators are testing the kits out by testing them on people who have already tested positive for the coronavirus to see if the results match up.

