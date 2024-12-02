Starr County Sheriff’s Office seeking armed trespassing suspects

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating two men accused of trespassing in a ranch property with firearms.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office said two men trespassed in the property. One of the men was identified as Ricardo Gomez from Roma.

The sheriff’s office is attempting to identify a second individual who was seen wearing a striped shirt and a hat. Both men are wanted on charges of criminal trespass with a deadly weapon.

Those with any information on the identity of the second individual, and the location of both men, are urged to contact the Starr County Sheriff's Office at 956-487-5571.